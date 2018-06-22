STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 03774

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Benardita Aragón

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Benardita Aragón, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Benardita Aragón

Proposed Name Bernice Aragón

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 25th day of July 2018, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bernice Aragón

Bernice Aragón

HCS Pub. June 22, 29, 2018