SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 04058

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jake Thomas Fuller

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jake Thomas Fuller, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Jake Thomas Fuller

Proposed Name Jake Rosario Cascio

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 27th day of June 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jake Thomas Fuller

Jake Thomas Fuller

HCS Pub. June 1, 8, 2018