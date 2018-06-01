STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 04079

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Brian Dallas Reazin

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brian Dallas Reazin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Brian Dallas Reazin

Proposed Name Catherine Beth Sciuridae

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 20 day of July 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Brian Dallas Reazin

Brian Reazin

