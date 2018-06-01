No. CV 2018 04079
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 04079
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Brian Dallas Reazin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brian Dallas Reazin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Brian Dallas Reazin
Proposed Name Catherine Beth Sciuridae
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 20 day of July 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Brian Dallas Reazin
Brian Reazin
