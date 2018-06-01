SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 04108

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Betty Jean Baca

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Betty Jean Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Betty Jean Torres

Proposed Name

Betty Jean Gutierrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31 day of July 2018, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Betty Jean Baca

Betty Jean Baca

HCS Pub. June 1, 8, 2018