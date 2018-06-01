No. CV 2018 04108
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 04108
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Betty Jean Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Betty Jean Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Betty Jean Torres
Proposed Name
Betty Jean Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31 day of July 2018, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Betty Jean Baca
Betty Jean Baca
