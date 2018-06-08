No. CV 2018 04209
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 04209
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ursula Ramirez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ursula Ramirez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Ursula Ramirez
Proposed Name Esther Ramirez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 25th day of July 2018, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ursula Ramirez
Ursula Ramirez
HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018
