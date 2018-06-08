STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 04270

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Margaret Lindenmuth

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Margaret Lindenmuth, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Margaret Lindenmuth

Proposed Name

Peggy Ray Lindenmuth

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JUL 12 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Margaret Lindenmuth

Margaret Lindenmuth

HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018