No. CV 2018 04270
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Margaret Lindenmuth
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Margaret Lindenmuth, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Margaret Lindenmuth
Proposed Name
Peggy Ray Lindenmuth
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JUL 12 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Margaret Lindenmuth
Margaret Lindenmuth
HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018
