STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 04274

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ida Diane Cantu-Ponce

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ida Diane Cantu-Ponce, Resident of the City of Edgewood, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Ida Diane Cantu-Ponce

Proposed Name

Ida Diane Cantu

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JUL 12 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ida Diane Cantu-Ponce

Ida Diane Cantu-Ponce

HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018