By on June 8, 2018

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 04274
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ida Diane Cantu-Ponce
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ida Diane Cantu-Ponce, Resident of the City of Edgewood, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ida Diane Cantu-Ponce
Proposed Name
Ida Diane Cantu
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JUL 12 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ida Diane Cantu-Ponce
Ida Diane Cantu-Ponce
HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018

