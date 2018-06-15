No. CV-2018 04411
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2018 04411
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Enrique Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Enrique Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Enrique Chavez
Proposed Name Henry Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 31st day of July 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Henry Chavez
Henry Chavez
HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018
0 comments