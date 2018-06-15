STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV-2018 04411

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Enrique Chavez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Enrique Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Enrique Chavez

Proposed Name Henry Chavez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 31st day of July 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Henry Chavez

Henry Chavez

HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018