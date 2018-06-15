No. CV 2018 04448
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 04448
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Diana Geraldine Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Diana Geraldine Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Diana Geraldine Gutierrez
Proposed Name
Diane G. Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of July 2018, at the hour of 10:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Diana Geraldine Gutierrez
Diana Geraldine Gutierrez
HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018
