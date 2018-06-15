STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 04448

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Diana Geraldine Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Diana Geraldine Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Diana Geraldine Gutierrez

Proposed Name

Diane G. Gutierrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of July 2018, at the hour of 10:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Diana Geraldine Gutierrez

Diana Geraldine Gutierrez

HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018