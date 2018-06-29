STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 04783

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Helen Margaret Lucero

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Helen Margaret Lucero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, New Mex, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Helen Margaret Lucero

Proposed Name

Helen Margret Pohl

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 1st day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Helen Margaret Lucero

Helen Margaret Lucero

HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018