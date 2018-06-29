No. CV 2018 04783
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Helen Margaret Lucero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Helen Margaret Lucero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, New Mex, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Helen Margaret Lucero
Proposed Name
Helen Margret Pohl
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 1st day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Helen Margaret Lucero
Helen Margaret Lucero
HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018
