STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 04792

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Vanessa Luna

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Ariadne Muñoz

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vanessa Luna, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name Ariadne Muñoz

Proposed Name

Mia Ariadne Luna

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 25th day of July 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Vanessa Luna

Vanessa Luna

HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018