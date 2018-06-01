STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

CAUSE NO.:D-202-CV-2018-03761

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MARIA GUADALUPE RAMIREZ RODRIGUEZ

FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO MYA LEAL RAMIREZ

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARIA GUADALUPE RAMIREZ RODRIGUEZ, a resident of the City of Albuquerque of Bernalillo County of the State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change her Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from MARIA GUADALUPE RAMIREZ RODRIGUEZ to MYA LEAL RAMIREZ and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Court Judge, on the¬ ¬ day of _ 2018, at the hour of am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rudolph B. Chavez, Esq.

RUDOLPH B. CHAVEZ, ESQ.

Attorney for Petitioner

2014 Central Avenue SW

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104

(505) 242-5500

HCS Pub. June 1, 8, 2018