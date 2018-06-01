NO.:D-202-CV-2018-03761
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CAUSE NO.:D-202-CV-2018-03761
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARIA GUADALUPE RAMIREZ RODRIGUEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO MYA LEAL RAMIREZ
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARIA GUADALUPE RAMIREZ RODRIGUEZ, a resident of the City of Albuquerque of Bernalillo County of the State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change her Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from MARIA GUADALUPE RAMIREZ RODRIGUEZ to MYA LEAL RAMIREZ and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Court Judge, on the¬ ¬ day of _ 2018, at the hour of am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rudolph B. Chavez, Esq.
RUDOLPH B. CHAVEZ, ESQ.
Attorney for Petitioner
2014 Central Avenue SW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 242-5500
HCS Pub. June 1, 8, 2018
