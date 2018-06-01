2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 03839

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Isaac Mathew Ruiz, Ashley Michelle Woods

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Isaac Mathew Ruiz, Ashley Michelle Woods, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Isaac Mathew Ruiz, Ashley Michelle Woods to Isaac Mathew Moon, Ashley Michelle Moon, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Isaac Ruiz, Ashley Woods

Isaac Ruiz, Ashley Woods

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. June 1, 8, 2018