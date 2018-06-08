STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018-03856

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF JOHNNY DANNY ORITIZ

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jonny Danny Oritiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name:

Jonny Danny Oritiz

Proposed Name: Daniel J. Ortiz

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 3rd day of July, 2018, at the hour of 10:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 5th Floor, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Don F. Harris “Electronically Signed”

Donald F. Harris

320 Gold Avenue SW, Suite 610

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Phone: 505-503-1637

Email: dfh@nmfinanciallaw.com

HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018