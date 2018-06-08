No. D-202-CV-2018-03856
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018-03856
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF JOHNNY DANNY ORITIZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jonny Danny Oritiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name:
Jonny Danny Oritiz
Proposed Name: Daniel J. Ortiz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 3rd day of July, 2018, at the hour of 10:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 5th Floor, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Don F. Harris “Electronically Signed”
Donald F. Harris
320 Gold Avenue SW, Suite 610
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Phone: 505-503-1637
Email: dfh@nmfinanciallaw.com
HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018
