SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018-04119

IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF NAME OF

MAKETTA EMIZA JOHNSON-BEY,

Petitioner.

AMENDED NOTICE

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Section 40-8-1 through 40-8-3, N.M.S.A., 1978 (1994 Repl.), MAKETTA EMIZA JOHNSON-BEY, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, will apply to the Honorable Alan M. Malott, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico at 10:00 a.m. on the 12th day of July, 2018, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard for an Order for a change of name for MAKETTA EMIZA JOHNSON-BEY from MAKETTA EMIZA JOHNSON-BEY to MAKETTA EMIZA OSMAN EL.

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ Susan L Gibson

TCAA, Division XV

Respectfully submitted,

Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.

By: /S/ Matthew Urrea

Matthew Urrea, Esq.

2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G

Albuquerque, NM 871I0

(505) 903-7000

HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018