No. D-202-CV-2018-04119
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018-04119
IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF NAME OF
MAKETTA EMIZA JOHNSON-BEY,
Petitioner.
AMENDED NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Section 40-8-1 through 40-8-3, N.M.S.A., 1978 (1994 Repl.), MAKETTA EMIZA JOHNSON-BEY, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, will apply to the Honorable Alan M. Malott, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico at 10:00 a.m. on the 12th day of July, 2018, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard for an Order for a change of name for MAKETTA EMIZA JOHNSON-BEY from MAKETTA EMIZA JOHNSON-BEY to MAKETTA EMIZA OSMAN EL.
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Susan L Gibson
TCAA, Division XV
Respectfully submitted,
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By: /S/ Matthew Urrea
Matthew Urrea, Esq.
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, NM 871I0
(505) 903-7000
HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018
0 comments