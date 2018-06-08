STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 04176

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Brandi Paige Aragon

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brandi Paige Aragon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Brandi Paige Aragon

Proposed Name Theoren Finley Author

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of July 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Brandi Paige Aragon

Brandi Paige Aragon

HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018