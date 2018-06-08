No. D-202-CV-2018 04205
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Aaron Ansel Adams
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Aaron Ansel Adams, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Aaron Ansel Adams
Proposed Name
Erin Brooke Adams
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 18 day of July 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Aaron Ansel Adams
Aaron Ansel Adams
HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018
