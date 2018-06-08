SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 04205

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Aaron Ansel Adams

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Aaron Ansel Adams, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Aaron Ansel Adams

Proposed Name

Erin Brooke Adams

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 18 day of July 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Aaron Ansel Adams

Aaron Ansel Adams

HCS Pub. June 8, 15, 2018