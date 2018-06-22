SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV 2018 04378

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Harrison Scott Ivins

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Harrison Scott Ivins, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Harrison Scott Ivins

Proposed Name

Valerie Faith Ivins

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 28th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Harrison Scott Ivins

Harrison Scott Ivins

HCS Pub. June 22, 29, 2018