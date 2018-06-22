No. D-202-CV 2018 04378
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV 2018 04378
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Harrison Scott Ivins
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Harrison Scott Ivins, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Harrison Scott Ivins
Proposed Name
Valerie Faith Ivins
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 28th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Harrison Scott Ivins
Harrison Scott Ivins
HCS Pub. June 22, 29, 2018
0 comments