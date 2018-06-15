SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 04418

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CHERYL ANN HICKEY

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CHERYL ANN HICKEY, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

CHERYL ANN HICKEY

Proposed Name

CHERI ZOE MASTERS

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 18th day of July 2018, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cheryl Ann Hickey

CHERYL ANN HICKEY

HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018