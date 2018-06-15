No. D-202-CV-2018 04418
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 04418
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CHERYL ANN HICKEY
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CHERYL ANN HICKEY, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
CHERYL ANN HICKEY
Proposed Name
CHERI ZOE MASTERS
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 18th day of July 2018, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cheryl Ann Hickey
CHERYL ANN HICKEY
HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018
