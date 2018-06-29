No. D-202-CV-2018 04757
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 04757
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BENJAMIN DANIEL BRANDEBERRY
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BENJAMIN DANIEL BRANDEBERRY, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name BENJAMIN DANIEL BRANDEBERRY
Proposed Name ZOEY ELIZABETH BRANDEBERRY
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 25th day of July 2018, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Benjamin D. Brandeberry
BENJAMIN DANIEL BRANDEBERRY
HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018
