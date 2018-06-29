No. D-202-CV-2018 04836
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 04836
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Evan Rebecca Reddy
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Evan Rebecca Reddy, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Evan Rebecca Reddy
Proposed Name
Evan Rebecca Thomspon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 2nd day of August 2018, at the hour of 8:45 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Evan Reddy
Evan Reddy
HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018
