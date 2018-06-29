STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 04836

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Evan Rebecca Reddy

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Evan Rebecca Reddy, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Evan Rebecca Reddy

Proposed Name

Evan Rebecca Thomspon

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 2nd day of August 2018, at the hour of 8:45 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Evan Reddy

Evan Reddy

HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018