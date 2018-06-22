Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE NM 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place. Date: JULY 11, 2018 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction to be eligible to bid. Payment by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#60063 SMITH, Shawn C. PO BOX 16343 Albuquerque, NM 87191 – bed, table, crock pot, boxes/totes, clothes, chair, sleeping bag, bed frame

#10032 PRITCHETT, Jennifer K. 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111 – cabinet, filing cabinet, boxes/totes, lamp, wall hangings, ironing board.

#10033 PRITCHETT, Jennifer K. 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111 boxes/totes, table, small ladder, Christmas décor, home décor, 2 shelves.

#10042 VIGIL, Joseph A. 4513 Leo Ct NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 dresser, (2) night stands, speakers, bar stool, DVD’s, DVD player, music equipment, exercise equipment, mirror.

#11008 REYES-TRUJILLO, Johnny T. 221 Estancia NW #C, Albuquerque, NM 87111 ladders, paint (5 gal buckets), paint sprayer, hoses, shop vac, tools.

#27001 BRANDT, Michael (Scott) – 10331 Hotel Ave. # 225 Albuquerque, NM 87123 – air compressor, fan, vacuum, bed, shelving, totes, boxes, lawn tools, lighting, rolling tool box, tool boxes, camping equipment, table saw, floor jack.

HCS Pub. June 22, 29, 2018