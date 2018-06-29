NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On August 13, 2018 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2018 Kia Forte VIN 3KPFK4A73JE199688. NM license plate ACAG12. Last known registered owner is Bernadette D Pena or Jesse Garcia of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1369.60 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018