NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On August 13, 2018 at 2:15 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2014 Nissan Versa VIN 3N1CN7AP2EL861499. NM license plate PAX131. Last known registered owner is Mary C Sanders or Marie G Pruitt of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1308.58 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. June 29, July 6, 2018