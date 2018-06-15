Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 07-02-18 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 124 Robert Moen 1102 8th Ave Apt L 404 Seattle WA 98101. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 226 Angelica Olivas 10628 Corona Ranch RD SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 252ACheryl Salas 7200 East Evans Apt 115 Denver CO 80224. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 337 Elsie Sleuth PO Box 3514 Espanola NM 87533. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 420 Angelica Olivas 10628 Corona Ranch RD SW Albuquerque, NM 87121. TV, cabinets, tables, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 511 Ramona Cruz 11116 Rio Puerco SW Albuquerque, NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Tires, dolly, cabinet, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 520C Stella Vargas 1601 Alamo Ave SE Albuquerque NM 87106. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Christmas tree, TV, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018