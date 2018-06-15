STORAGE SALE

The following property shall be sold June 30, 2018, 10AM, at THE STORAGE PLACE, 31 RD 5577, Farmington, NM 87401, Phone: 505-320-0267, in satisfaction of lien in accordance with the NM self-storage act 48-11-1 thru 48-11-9.

James Whiteman, Silveridge Constructors, 70 CR 5575, Farmington, NM 87401, unit C-12, containing driveway sealant, desk chair, box spring, mattress, cabinets, garden hose and rack, chairs, hide-a-bed, large TV, and miscellaneous boxes.

Kenneth Webb, 21 RD 5457, Farmington, NM 87401, Unit A-35, containing a small motor cycle, office chair, two-wheel dolly, tool boxes, engine manifolds, chairs, Honda engine, two-drawer file cabinet, clothes, suit­ case, and miscellaneous boxes and bags.

Kenneth Webb, 21 RD 5457, Farmington, NM 87401, Unit M-1, containing transmission cases, two-wheel dolly, tool box with tools, shop vacuum, hand tools, chain link gate, door, auto parts, propane tank, and miscellaneous tubs and boxes.

Irene Gallegos, PO Box 313, Bloomfield, NM 87413, Unit A-20, containing drywall sheets, acetylene tanks and hose, work table, TV, cabinets, dishes, wire cable, and miscellaneous boxes.

Juan Alamilla, 4504 Hawk Place, Farmington, NM 87401, Unit B-8, con­ taining two washers, dryer, pot belly stove, BBQ grille, propane tanks, step ladder, Craftsman motor, and miscellaneous boxes and tubs.

Larry Cole, 60 RD 3063, Aztec, NM 87410, Unit C-7, containing a dryer, desk, table, chairs, microwave, large tub, and miscellaneous boxes.

HCS Pub. June 15, 22, 2018