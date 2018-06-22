Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: July 12, 2018. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

C-14 MONETTE, Krysten 2104 Tierra Del Oso Pl NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 dresser, air conditioner, fan, 4 tires w/ rims

H-02 RODRIGUEZ HEMLOK, Alan A. 175 Monte Alto NE Apt. 4 Albuquerque, NM 87123 electric fireplace, bed frame, 2 dressers, mirror, lamp, toys, shelves, boxes/totes, home décor, clothes & shoes, bedding

I-24 SANDOVAL, Brandon J. 10901 Cartagena Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 kids’ toys, washer & dryer, dresser, exercise equipment, 2 sofas, lamp, microwave, entertainment center, car seat

N-64 NELSON, Mitchell Allen Jr. 3700 Quebec St Denver, CO 80207 luggage, DVD’s, boxes/totes, tire, tv tray, kitchenware

HCS Pub. June 22, 29, 2018