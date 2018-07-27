Pursuant to the Self Service Storage Lien Act, effective 7/87.

ABQ MINI Storage, 4715 McLeod RD NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, will sell the following unit(s) on August 15, 2018. Sell may start with a minimum bid.

Cash only. Sell starts at 9:00 a.m.

H87: Wayne Levaldo, 204 Pennsylvania ne #6, Albuquerque, NM 87108; misc items, boxes

H28: Ralph DeVaul, 424 Jefferson St ne Apt 30, Albuquerque, NM 87108; misc items

B45: Ralph DeVaul, 424 Jefferson St ne Apt 30, Albuquerque, NM 87108; misc items

E26: Daniel Lightner, 4801 San Mateo ln ne apt 372, Albuquerque, NM 87109; misc items

I42 Marcus Jaramillo, 9015 Claremont ave, Albuquerque, NM 87112; misc items

C68: Ladonnia Gene, PO Box 3561, Tohajiilee, NM 87026; misc items

G43: Tim Begay, 4401 Montgomery blvd ne #89, Albuquerque, NM 87109; Misc items

I*49: Bridget Mora, 1122 Galvez court, Los Lunas, NM 87031; misc items

HCS Pub. July 27, August 3, 2018