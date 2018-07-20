ALMOST ANYTHING STORED LEGAL NOTICE
STORED LEGAL NOTICE
This serves as official
“Notice to Enforce Lien”,
Complete disposition of the
following units located at
3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas
NM 87031. Entire Contents
will be disposed on July 31st
2018 at 2:00 PM at 3112 HWY 47, Los Lunas NM 87031.
Unit #252 Contents belonging to
Savannah Houston
9 Nightshade Ct.
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Furniture , boxes, clothes, toys
Unit #248 Contents belonging to
Donne Holliday
1140 Juniper Ave. SE
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #294 Contents belonging to
Kimberly Brown
942 Las Rosas Dr. SE
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018
