ALMOST ANYTHING

STORED LEGAL NOTICE

This serves as official

“Notice to Enforce Lien”,

Complete disposition of the

following units located at

3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas

NM 87031. Entire Contents

will be disposed on July 31st

2018 at 2:00 PM at 3112 HWY 47, Los Lunas NM 87031.

Unit #252 Contents belonging to

Savannah Houston

9 Nightshade Ct.

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Furniture , boxes, clothes, toys

Unit #248 Contents belonging to

Donne Holliday

1140 Juniper Ave. SE

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

Unit #294 Contents belonging to

Kimberly Brown

942 Las Rosas Dr. SE

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018