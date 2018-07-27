BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 07/25/2018
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On OCT 12TH, 2018 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: CHEVY
Year/Model: 2005 ASTRO
Title Number: __________
VIN: 1GCDM19X95R128416
License Number: N/A
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 965.88
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
JULY 14TH, 2018.
Signed Jason Lemons
HCS Pub. July 27, August 3, 2018
