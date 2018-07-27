NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

State of New Mexico,

County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 07/25/2018

Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE

105 DALE SE

ABQ. NM 87105

Time of sale: 10:00 AM

Phone number: (505) 243-4813

On OCT 12TH, 2018 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:

Make: CHEVY

Year/Model: 1978 TRUCK

Title Number: __________

VIN: CCE246J186877

License Number: N/A

Total amount of charges incurred: $ 965.88

Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.

Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:

JULY 14TH, 2018.

Signed Jason Lemons

HCS Pub. July 27, August 3, 2018