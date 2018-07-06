No. CV 2010-11085
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2010-11085
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Claudine Georgette Torrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Claudine Georgette Torrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Claudine Georgette Torrez
Proposed Name
Georgette Torrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of AUG 15 2018, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Georgette Gurule
Georgette Gurule
HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018
