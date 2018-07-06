STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2010-11085

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Claudine Georgette Torrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Claudine Georgette Torrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Claudine Georgette Torrez

Proposed Name

Georgette Torrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of AUG 15 2018, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Georgette Gurule

Georgette Gurule

HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018