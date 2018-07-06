SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 00971

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ROBERT WAYNE RUTLEDGE

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROBERT WAYNE RUTLEDGE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

ROBERT WAYNE RUTLEDGE

Proposed Name CODA BLUE

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 20th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Robert Wayne Rutledge

ROBERT WAYNE RUTLEDGE

HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018