No. CV 2018 00971
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ROBERT WAYNE RUTLEDGE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROBERT WAYNE RUTLEDGE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ROBERT WAYNE RUTLEDGE
Proposed Name CODA BLUE
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 20th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Robert Wayne Rutledge
ROBERT WAYNE RUTLEDGE
HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018
