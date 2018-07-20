No. CV 2018 01526
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 01526
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sandra Louise Brown
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sandra Louise Brown, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sandra Louise Brown
Proposed Name
Saundra Louise Brown
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 20th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sandra Louise Brown
Sandra Louise Brown
HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018
