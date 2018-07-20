STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 01526

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Sandra Louise Brown

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sandra Louise Brown, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Sandra Louise Brown

Proposed Name

Saundra Louise Brown

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 20th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sandra Louise Brown

Sandra Louise Brown

HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018