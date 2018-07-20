Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2018 04027

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ashley Gallegos

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Angelina Gallegos-Gutierrez

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ashley Gallegos, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Angelina Gallegos-Gutierrez to Angelina Gallegos. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 27th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ashley Gallegos

Ashley Gallegos

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018