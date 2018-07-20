NO. CV 2018 04027
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2018 04027
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ashley Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Angelina Gallegos-Gutierrez
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ashley Gallegos, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Angelina Gallegos-Gutierrez to Angelina Gallegos. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 27th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ashley Gallegos
Ashley Gallegos
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018
