STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 04910

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MaryAnn Rose

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MaryAnn Rose, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name MaryAnn Rose

Proposed Name

Maryann Hinson Sloan

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of AUG 02 2018, at the hour of 1:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ MaryAnn Rose

MaryAnn Rose MaryAnn Rose

HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018