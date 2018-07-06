No. CV 2018 04910
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MaryAnn Rose
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MaryAnn Rose, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name MaryAnn Rose
Proposed Name
Maryann Hinson Sloan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of AUG 02 2018, at the hour of 1:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ MaryAnn Rose
HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018
