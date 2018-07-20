No. CV 2018 04931
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 04931
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kimberly Jo Silva
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kimberly Jo Silva, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Kimberly Jo Silva
Proposed Name
Kimberly Jo Moya
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kimberly Jo Silva
Kimberly Jo Silva
HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018
