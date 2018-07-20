STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 04931

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Kimberly Jo Silva

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kimberly Jo Silva, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Kimberly Jo Silva

Proposed Name

Kimberly Jo Moya

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kimberly Jo Silva

Kimberly Jo Silva

HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018