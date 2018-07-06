SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 04989

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ROBERTO ROMERO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROBERTO ROMERO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

ROBERTO ROMERO

Proposed Name

ROBERT ARCHULETA

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1 day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Court Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Roberto Romero

ROBERTO ROMERO

HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018