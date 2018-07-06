No. CV 2018 04989
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 04989
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ROBERTO ROMERO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROBERTO ROMERO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ROBERTO ROMERO
Proposed Name
ROBERT ARCHULETA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1 day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Court Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Roberto Romero
ROBERTO ROMERO
HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018
