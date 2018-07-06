SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

Case No.: CV 2018 05018

IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR

CHANGE OF NAME OF

HENRY JIMENEZ JR.

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner HENRY JIMENEZ JR. will apply to the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court at 400 Lomas NW in Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102 at 1:00 p.m. on the day of AUG 02 2018, for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from HENRY JIMENEZ JR. to HENRY GEORGE JIMENEZ.

District Court Clerk

By: SUSAN L. GIBSON

TCAA

Submitted BY:

/s/ Henry Jimenez Jr.

HENRY JIMENEZ JR.

HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018