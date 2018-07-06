No.: CV 2018 05018
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
Case No.: CV 2018 05018
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR
CHANGE OF NAME OF
HENRY JIMENEZ JR.
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner HENRY JIMENEZ JR. will apply to the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court at 400 Lomas NW in Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102 at 1:00 p.m. on the day of AUG 02 2018, for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from HENRY JIMENEZ JR. to HENRY GEORGE JIMENEZ.
District Court Clerk
By: SUSAN L. GIBSON
TCAA
Submitted BY:
/s/ Henry Jimenez Jr.
HENRY JIMENEZ JR.
HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018
