No. CV 2018 05095
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
KAELA MARIE GREEN HAYWARD
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that KAELA MARIE GREEN-HAYWARD, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name KAELA MARIE GREEN HAYWARD
Proposed Name KAELA MARIE HOLLENBECK
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 8th day of August 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kaela Green-Hayward
KAELA MARIE GREEN HAYWARD
HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018
