STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05095

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

KAELA MARIE GREEN HAYWARD

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that KAELA MARIE GREEN-HAYWARD, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name KAELA MARIE GREEN HAYWARD

Proposed Name KAELA MARIE HOLLENBECK

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 8th day of August 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kaela Green-Hayward

KAELA MARIE GREEN HAYWARD

HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018