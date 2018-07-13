No. CV 2018 05155
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05155
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Elisabeth Marie Kennedy
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elisabeth Marie Kennedy, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Elisabeth Marie Kennedy
Proposed Name
Emil Damian Kennedy
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 20th day of August 2018, at the hour of 1115 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elisabeth Kennedy
Elisabeth Kennedy
HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018
0 comments