No. CV 2018 05166
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05166
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Esther Deanna Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Esther Deanna Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Esther Deanna Gutierrez
Proposed Name
Deanna Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 15th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Esther Deanna Gutierrez
Esther Deanna Gutierrez
HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018
0 comments