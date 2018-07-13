STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05166

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Esther Deanna Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Esther Deanna Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Esther Deanna Gutierrez

Proposed Name

Deanna Gutierrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 15th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Esther Deanna Gutierrez

Esther Deanna Gutierrez

HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018