No. CV 2018 05185
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cornelia Maria Gerda Terpstra
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cornelia Maria Gerda Terpstra, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Cornelia Maria Gerda Terpstra
Proposed Name
Connie Maria Terpstra
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the day of AUG 28 2018, at the hour of 1:20 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cornelia Maria Gerda Terpstra
Cornelia Maria Gerda Terpstra
HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018
