STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05185

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Cornelia Maria Gerda Terpstra

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cornelia Maria Gerda Terpstra, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Cornelia Maria Gerda Terpstra

Proposed Name

Connie Maria Terpstra

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the day of AUG 28 2018, at the hour of 1:20 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cornelia Maria Gerda Terpstra

Cornelia Maria Gerda Terpstra

HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018