STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05281

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Margaret Lenan Rust

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Margaret Lenan Rust, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Margaret Lenan Rust

Proposed Name Lenan Rust

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 15th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Margaret Lenan Rust

Margaret Lenan Rust

HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018