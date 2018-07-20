No. CV 2018 05293
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05293
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kathy Adrew Branton-Valenzuela
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kathy Adrew Branton-Valenzuela, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Kathy Adrew Branton-Valenzuela
Proposed Name
Kathy Adrew Valenzuela
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 22nd day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kathy A. Branton-Valenzuela
Kathy A. Branton-Valenzuela
HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018
