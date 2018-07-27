STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05548

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Zahrah Soveida Gonzales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Zahrah Soveida Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Zahrah Soveida Gonzales

Proposed Name

Zahrah Gonzales Stocks

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 29th day of August 2018, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Zahrah Gonzales

Zahrah Gonzales

HCS Pub. July 27, August 3, 2018