No. CV 2018 05548
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05548
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Zahrah Soveida Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Zahrah Soveida Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Zahrah Soveida Gonzales
Proposed Name
Zahrah Gonzales Stocks
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 29th day of August 2018, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Zahrah Gonzales
Zahrah Gonzales
HCS Pub. July 27, August 3, 2018
