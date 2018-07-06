SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV 2018 03283

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lana Imad Idriss

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Olivia Rola Kellogg

Amended

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lana Imad Idriss, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Olivia Rola Kellogg

Proposed Name

Olivia Rola Idriss-Kellogg

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 23rd day of July 2018, at the hour of 11:15 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lana Idriss

Lana Idriss

