No. D-202-CV 2018 03283
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lana Imad Idriss
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Olivia Rola Kellogg
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lana Imad Idriss, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Olivia Rola Kellogg
Proposed Name
Olivia Rola Idriss-Kellogg
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 23rd day of July 2018, at the hour of 11:15 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lana Idriss
Lana Idriss
HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018
