SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 05014

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Grace Alcaria Salas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Grace Alcaria Salas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Grace Alcaria Salas

Proposed Name

Mary June Scott

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 8th day of August 2018, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Grace Alcaria Salas

Grace Alcaria Salas

HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018