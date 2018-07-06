No. D-202-CV-2018 05014
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Grace Alcaria Salas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Grace Alcaria Salas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Grace Alcaria Salas
Proposed Name
Mary June Scott
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 8th day of August 2018, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Grace Alcaria Salas
Grace Alcaria Salas
HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018
