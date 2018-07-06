STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 05017

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Desjia Marie Ward

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Desjia Marie Ward, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Desjia Marie Ward

Proposed Name

Desjia Marie Jackson

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of August 2018, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Desjia Marie Ward

Desjia Marie Ward

HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018