STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 05017
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Desjia Marie Ward
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Desjia Marie Ward, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Desjia Marie Ward
Proposed Name
Desjia Marie Jackson
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of August 2018, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Desjia Marie Ward
Desjia Marie Ward
HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018
