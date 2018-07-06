STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 05026

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ALEXANDRA ELAINE GROSS

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexandra Elaine Gross, Resident of the City of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Alexandra Elaine Gross

Proposed Name Alexander Thomas Laine Seymour Gross

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 08 day of 8-8-18, at the hour of 11:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alex Gross

Alexandra Gross

HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018