No. D-202-CV-2018 05026
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ALEXANDRA ELAINE GROSS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexandra Elaine Gross, Resident of the City of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Alexandra Elaine Gross
Proposed Name Alexander Thomas Laine Seymour Gross
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 08 day of 8-8-18, at the hour of 11:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alex Gross
Alexandra Gross
HCS Pub. July 6, 13, 2018
